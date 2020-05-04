New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Officials will provide an update on New Brunswick’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province has gone two weeks without a new case of the virus and there are currently no active cases.

But as temperatures warm, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell is reminding people to continue following public health rules.

“I recognize families want to get outside and spend more time together,” said Russell in a press release on Sunday.

“But it is crucial that everyone adheres to the rule about two households bubbling only with each other. Also, when outside, it is important to continue to practise physical distancing.” Tweet This

Dr. Russell will be joined by premier Blaine Higgs for the province’s daily update at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

