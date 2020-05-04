Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following morning crash in Port Hope: police

An Oshawa man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash on Saturday morning in Port Hope.
According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 11 a.m. a northbound vehicle on Ontario Street left the road and struck a hydro pole.
The lone occupant was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg for minor injuries and released, police said Monday.
Police also determined the driver was involved in an earlier physical altercation with another man as a result of a driving complaint.
Jordan Collins, 27, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
On Sunday, police additionally charged Collins with prescription fraud after he allegedly altered a prescription and attempted to fill it at a pharmacy on Sunday.
