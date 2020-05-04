Menu

Crime

Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following morning crash in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 11:55 am
Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following crash in Port Hope
An Oshawa man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash on Ontario Street in Port Hope on Saturday morning.

An Oshawa man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash on Saturday morning in Port Hope.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 11 a.m. a northbound vehicle on Ontario Street left the road and struck a hydro pole.

The lone occupant was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg for minor injuries and released, police said Monday.

Police also determined the driver was involved in an earlier physical altercation with another man as a result of a driving complaint.

Jordan Collins, 27, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.

On Sunday, police additionally charged Collins with prescription fraud after he allegedly altered a prescription and attempted to fill it at a pharmacy on Sunday.

