Cobourg woman charged with theft after hiding in yard of downtown home: police

A Cobourg, Ont., woman is facing multiple charges, including theft, following an incident in the downtown area on Saturday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, a citizen advised officers on patrol in the downtown core of an alleged theft. Police say a woman had allegedly stolen the cellphone of an employee at a downtown business.

According to police, the woman fled and allegedly entered a house without the homeowner’s consent.

Officers eventually found the woman hiding in the rear yard of the house, where she was arrested, police say.

Jillian Nolan, 35, of Cobourg was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unlawfully being in a dwelling, trespassing at night and breach of probation.

She was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions for a court appearance in Cobourg later this year, police say.

