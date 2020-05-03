2 children missing after ATV submerged at lake in Chilliwack, coroner deployed

Send this page to someone via email

Two children are missing after an ATV accident at Foley Lake in Chilliwack on Sunday.

Chilliwack RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk says officers, firefighters, paramedics and search and rescue were called to the Foley Lake Forest Service Road just before 1 p.m.

Vrolyk said a side-by-side offroad vehicle carrying a family of five lost control and became submerged in about 15 feet of water.

“Two adults and one child were able to escape, but the two remaining youth passengers are unaccounted for,” said Vrolyk.

“The RCMP dive team has been called to the scene.”

The BC Coroners Service says it has been deployed to Foley Lake in Chilliwack to investigate “the potential deaths of two children.”

Vrolyk said the area is quite remote and has poor cell phone reception.

More to come…

-With files from Srushti Gangdev