Crews trying to get Pointe-Claire tennis courts ready for May 15

Work crews have been out in full force in recent days at the Valois Tennis Club in Pointe-Claire.

Members and volunteers are trying to get the five Har-Tru courts ready for a possible opening May 15.

Playing at the 98-year-old club this season will be very different from previous years, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing measures will be enforced, meaning the clubhouse, deck, barbecues and most of the patio furniture will be off-limits.

Essentially, players will be allowed to show up, play and leave. Tennis may also be restricted to singles, only further ensuring players remain at least two metres from each other.

Leagues and tournaments could also be suspended.

Even still, tennis is a real possibility, according to past president Tom Brown.

“Contrary to a swimming pool, soccer field, we can keep our distance… or play on just two courts, if need be,” Brown told Global News.

An infectious disease expert from McGill University agreed.

“Odds of it being transmitted through a tennis ball — really, really low,” Dr. Matthew Oughton told Global News.