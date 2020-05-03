Police seek witnesses after Mississauga car crash, triple stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crash and subsequent triple stabbing in Mississauga on Saturday.

Police said they received reports of a crash involving two vehicles in the area of Cawthra and Burnhamthorpe roads at 9:14 a.m.

The suspect, who was driving a silver Honda, struck another vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled and possibly used a bike in the process, police said.

He then entered a nearby residence on Holden Crescent where “he viciously attacked an elderly couple as well as an adjacent elderly neighbour,” officers said.

On Saturday, police said the victims — two men and one woman — all suffered serious injuries and added that it wasn’t believed the suspect knew them.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers located the suspect in the backyard of a home, discharged an electric weapon and then fired shots at him.

The 29-year-old man was hit and taken to hospital, the SIU said.

Both police and the SIU are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or an alleged sexual assault.

