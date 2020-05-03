Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police arrest man for smashing up store

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 3:39 pm
Updated May 3, 2020 3:40 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police arrested an 18-year-old man after the suspect allegedly entered a business and began destroying property with a baseball bat.

Officers were called to a store in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road shortly after 11 a.m.

The suspect had threatened the employee, stolen some items and fled, according to police.

Police found the man a short distance away and attempted to arrest him. Officers used a Taser when he allegedly resisted and tried to escape, but the taser wasn’t effective.

He fled again and was arrested nearby, say officials.

The suspect has been charged with, among other offences, threatening to cause death or bodily harm and theft under $5,000.

