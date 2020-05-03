RCMP investigating after body found outside Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are investigating after a body was found in a wood area just outside of Moncton, N.B., on Saturday.

Police say the body was located in the Lakeville area near Weisner Road, approximately 10 minutes outside of Moncton.

READ MORE: Hillsborough man charged with first-degree murder: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP say they are working to confirm the identity of the remains.

An autopsy is being scheduled in order to assist in that process.

No further information was provided by police who say their investigation is ongoing.

1:36 One person charged with second-degree murder in City of Kawartha Lakes One person charged with second-degree murder in City of Kawartha Lakes

Story continues below advertisement