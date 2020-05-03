RCMP investigating after body found outside Moncton

RCMP are investigating after a body was found in a wood area just outside of Moncton, N.B., on Saturday.
Police say the body was located in the Lakeville area near Weisner Road, approximately 10 minutes outside of Moncton.
The RCMP say they are working to confirm the identity of the remains.
An autopsy is being scheduled in order to assist in that process.
No further information was provided by police who say their investigation is ongoing.
