RCMP warn public of scammers posing as Nova Scotia Power employees

RCMP are warning the public after receiving reports of someone posing as a Nova Scotia Power employee, calling residents and requesting payment in gift cards.

Members of the Lunenburg District RCMP received the complaints on May 1 and May 2, respectively.

They say the unknown caller told their victims that the householder’s power meter was changed or needed to be changed immediately and that a payment was required.

The person on the line was directed to call a 1-800 number and once they did so was directed to pay the fee in gift cards.

One person provided over $1,000 in gift cards and later called police.

A second person was asked to provide over $1,000 in gift cards but instead hung up and called police.

“Anyone who calls or emails you requesting payment in gift cards or crypto-currency is a scam,” said Cpl. Wayne Ross of the Nova Scotia RCMP’s financial crime unit in a press release.

“Never provide them personal or financial information.” Tweet This

Nova Scotia Power will never request payment over the phone and the only way to pay a bill with the utility company is by calling their customer service line at 1-800-428-6230 or through a secure website at www.nspower.ca.

Nova Scotia Power does not accept payment in the form of gift cards.

The RCMP is asking anyone who has received these type of calls or has information regarding the persons making these calls to report it to their local police department.

Should you wish to remain anonymous they ask that you contact Crime Stoppers.