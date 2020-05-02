Coronavirus: Alberta confirms 97 new cases, 2 more deaths Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health said there are 97 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 5,670 on Saturday.

Cases

Of the 97 new cases Saturday, 80 are lab-confirmed and 17 are probable.

Case breakdown:

3,775 cases in Calgary zone

1,054 cases in South zone

501 cases in Edmonton zone

218 cases in North zone

88 cases in Central zone

34 cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones

Alberta Health said 725 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.​

The province said 88 people are currently hospitalized, with 19 of them in intensive care.

Confirmed recovered cases are at 2,534, Alberta Health said.

Deaths

Two Calgary women in their 90s at continuing care facilities died: one from Millrise Seniors Village and the other from Intercare Brentwood Care Centre.

Alberta Health said 597 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 66 residents have died.

We cannot change age, but there are conditions we can address. Eating healthy, exercising regularly, and quitting or reducing smoking are things we can control that may help reduce our risk of experiencing the more severe aspects of this virus. (5/5) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) May 2, 2020

With the two additional fatalities, Alberta’s death toll reached 94.

Death breakdown:

61 in Calgary zone

15 in North zone

12 in Edmonton zone

five in South zone

one in Central zone