Coronavirus: Alberta confirms 97 new cases, 2 more deaths Saturday

Alberta Health said there are 97 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 5,670 on Saturday.
Cases
Of the 97 new cases Saturday, 80 are lab-confirmed and 17 are probable.
Case breakdown:
- 3,775 cases in Calgary zone
- 1,054 cases in South zone
- 501 cases in Edmonton zone
- 218 cases in North zone
- 88 cases in Central zone
- 34 cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones
Alberta Health said 725 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
The province said 88 people are currently hospitalized, with 19 of them in intensive care.
Confirmed recovered cases are at 2,534, Alberta Health said.
Deaths
Two Calgary women in their 90s at continuing care facilities died: one from Millrise Seniors Village and the other from Intercare Brentwood Care Centre.
Alberta Health said 597 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 66 residents have died.
With the two additional fatalities, Alberta’s death toll reached 94.
Death breakdown:
- 61 in Calgary zone
- 15 in North zone
- 12 in Edmonton zone
- five in South zone
- one in Central zone
COMMENTS