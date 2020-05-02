One new COVID-19 case in Manitoba, 38 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

One additional COVID-19 case has been identified in Manitoba on the weekend leading up to the easing of provincial restrictions.

Manitoba Public Health officials said Saturday the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in the province is 280 — 38 of which are active.

A total of 236 people in Manitoba have recovered while six have died.

Six people are currently in hospital, but no one is in intensive care.

The total number of lab tests done in the province since early February is 26,169.

Even though public health restrictions are being eased, the province says people need to still do their part to limit the spread of the virus and stay home as much as possible.

People are being asked to limit travel to only essential trips.