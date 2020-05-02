No new deaths, 4 new cases, and 11 more recoveries of COVID-19 in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s London-Middlesex region is dealing with four new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

There were no reports of any new deaths, and 11 more people have recovered.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 413, which includes 38 deaths. There have been 236 recoveries — about 57 per cent of cases.

Figures released by MLHU show two of the new cases are in senior care homes.

The total number of outbreaks now stands at 17, with 10 still active.

The latest outbreak according to the health unit’s outbreak status report was recorded Thursday, April 30 at Kensington Village Retirement.

As of Saturday, the MLHU says 78 cases involve long-term care homes, where 49 residents and 29 staff members have tested positive, and 15 deaths have been reported.

In retirement homes, which are tracked separately, there have now been 45 cases involving 33 residents and 12 staff, and five deaths.

Elsewhere, outbreaks remain active at Elmwood Place, Sisters of St. Joseph, Horizon Place, Meadow Park Care Centre, Earls Court Village, Grandwood Park and Henley Place LTC Residence.

At least 198 COVID-19 outbreaks that have been declared at long-term care homes across Ontario since mid-January, according to Public Health Ontario.

The region’s oldest still-active outbreak was declared on March 28 at Henley Place, a long-term care home, where 12 cases have been confirmed among residents, the home’s operator confirmed Thursday.

An outbreak also remains active at Victoria Hospital in the facility’s geriatric behavioural unit (C6-100), according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). An outbreak in the hospital’s oncology unit (C7-400) was declared over last week.

At least 39 staff members with LHSC have tested positive for novel coronavirus, one up from the day before, according to the organization.

University Hospital is treating 10 patients with three in intensive care. Victoria Hospital is treating 15 patients with four in intensive care.

Provincially, Ontario reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 90 more cases compared to the day before.

The death toll also rose by 55, bringing the total to 1,176.

The total number of cases in the province has risen to 17,119. The total number of recoveries now exceeds 11,300, which makes up 66.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 16,300 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 310,359. Under 13,000 cases are under investigation.

Nationally, the number of confirmed cases rose to 55,572 after 511 new cases were confirmed. The death toll has reached 3,446 with 55 new deaths, and there have been 565 more recoveries, bringing that number to 22,926.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases or deaths have been declared in Elgin and Oxford counties, and four more people have recovered, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Saturday.

That keeps the total number of confirmed cases in the region at 59, and brings the number of recovered cases to 37 — about 63 per cent of all cases.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at four, as did the total number of declared outbreaks, at two. One outbreak remains active.

The outbreak, declared April 21 at Caressant Care on Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, Ont., came after a staff member tested positive, SWPH said.

Seven cases remain active in Elgin St. Thomas. This includes four cases in St. Thomas, and one each in Aylmer, Malahide and Dutton/Dunwich.

Oxford County is seeing 11 cases in total, which includes three each in Woodstock and Tillsonburg, two in Blandford-Blenheim, and one each in Norwich, South-West Oxford, and Zorra.

As of Saturday, 2,622 COVID-19 tests had been administered in the region with 401 pending results.

Huron and Perth

The number of cases, deaths and recoveries remained the same on Saturday.

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported a total of 47 cases in the region, including five deaths and 34 recoveries.

The latest outbreak was declared at a Huron County retirement home after a staff member tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials with HPPH reported Friday.

The outbreak at Braemar Retirement Centre in North Huron, Ont., is the fifth outbreak that has been declared in Huron and Perth since the start of the pandemic.

Other active outbreaks include the first at Greenwood Court in Stratford, a long term care home where six residents and 10 staff have tested positive at the facility, and four people have died.

Elsewhere, outbreaks have been reported at Hillside Manor in Perth East, Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater, Huronview in Huron East, and Braemar Retirement Centre in North Huron.

In the Perth County region, 24 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Stratford, three in Perth East, and two each in North Perth, Perth South, and West Perth.

In the Huron County region, Bluewater and South Huron are each seeing three cases, there are two cases in Central Huron, and one each in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Goderich, Huron East, and Morris Turnberry.

Two cases have also been reported in St. Marys. One person later died, while the other has since recovered.

As of Saturday, 1,663 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth, with 328 pending results.

Sarnia and Lambton

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and six more people have recovered, according to Lambton Public Health.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 187, and the number of recovered cases to 96 — about 51 per cent of cases.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at 14.

Outbreaks remain active at Sumac Lodge, where a staff member tested positive, and at Landmark Village, where 30 residents and 10 staff have tested positive, and six residents have died.

Outbreaks are also active at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home.

An outbreak at Lambton Meadowview Villa was declared over on April 23.

Sarnia’s Bluewater Health hospital reported Saturday it was treating nine COVID-19 patients, the same as the day before.

Fifteen patients in hospital are suspected or have tests pending.

–With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick