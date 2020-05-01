A look at relaunch implications for Alberta’s health professionals

Send this page to someone via email

When Premier Jason Kenney announced his plan to gradually relaunch Alberta’s economy, it listed previously restricted health-care providers as being among the first to be able to resume operations on May 4, but that date is proving to be problematic for some.

The Alberta Dental Association and College, for example, sent a statement to its members Friday that read: “As of May 14, provided the Alberta Relaunch Strategy remains on track, dentists of Alberta will be able to provide further services. It is anticipated this will expand to include non-urgent dental services.”

Until then, only urgent or emergency cases will be seen.

Dentist Ben Eastwood said he was excited to hear about the relaunch.

“I’m quite glad to hear that, because as much as dentists may weather this storm, some of the newer ones with newer offices are going to be in trouble, and certainly the staff has been pretty much laid off in the dentistry industry,” he said.

Eastwood works with Academy Dental Group and said he’s been very careful when treating emergency patients during the pandemic.

“We screen everybody when they come in, and we’re wearing full gowns and masks and glasses and shielding,” he said. “For the patient, everything is clean and sterile and wiped down.” Tweet This

Eastwood said that income alone though is not enough to keep his business viable.

“When you have an emergency, it wouldn’t pay the wages of your staff for the day,” he said. “It’s just the hour you’re there, and the rest of the time is a loss.”

Eastwood feels the three-and-a-half day notice given to health professional was problematic.

“That’s a bit of short notice,” he said. “That’s why I think the college has come out with the May 14 [date] for full implementation.”

Denturist Jade Connors agrees. But her reaction to the news was quite the opposite of Eastwood.

“Initially, I was shocked and then quickly enraged,” Connors said, adding she lost sleep over the news.

“It’s a big step to go from me standing two metres away from everyone to me putting my hands in seniors’ mouths.” Tweet This

The majority of her clients are seniors.

“I have a tremendous concern about having them come in and being treated, because they are the most vulnerable group,” said the owner of Pearl Denture and Implant Centre.

The Alberta College of Denturists says it is also working on making safety guidelines, hoping to have them in place “over the coming days.”

In a statement on its website though, it said “until the approved guidelines are in place, the suspension of non-essential denturist services remains in place.”

Some have suggested Connors should remain closed if she’s uncomfortable reopening, but it’s not that simple, she said.

“My fear is, if I do not open alongside the other denture clinics is that those patients, they will go somewhere else to have their needs met.”

The denturist also expressed concerns about whether seniors will even feel safe to come to see her, given many are still isolating at home for their safety.

There’s also concerns about personal protective equipment.

“Being able to source N95 masks and gowns and gloves and disinfectant, it’s been difficult,” Connors said.

Tom McMillan, the assistant director of communications with Alberta Health, issued a statement about that concern.

“The Government of Alberta is working to secure PPE for distribution to Alberta’s dentists,” he said. “We recognize the important work Alberta’s dentists and dental hygienists play.

“We are committed to helping them have the proper PPE.”

Connors said she believes it would be better for the province to wait on the relaunch, until there’s a clearer picture of how many Albertans are infected, including those who are asymptomatic.

“I’m feeling that we’ve been misled and that this is very premature and without enough scientific fact, enough information,” she said.

“Is it smart to reopen our high-risk health-care services before we hit the peak of COVID-19 in Alberta? I strongly believe the answer to that is no.” Tweet This

When asked about the problems professional colleges are facing for the relaunch — both with safety guidelines and PPE — Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said May 4 was never meant to be a mandatory reopening date.

“That date is simply a date that allows people to start, but recognizing that many will need a bit more time to make sure that there’s appropriate process and precautions,” she said.