Canada

Saskatoon company helping families connect amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 7:13 pm
Updated May 1, 2020 8:59 pm
Little Ox Film Company sending videos from loved ones to residents in seniors' homes who are in isolation and might not have access to Skype or Facetime.
Little Ox Film Company sending videos from loved ones to residents in seniors' homes who are in isolation and might not have access to Skype or Facetime.

It can be difficult staying in touch with loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with seniors who might not be up to date on the latest technology.

Little Ox Film Company in Saskatoon is offering a free service called the Messenger Ox Project to connect people who are looking to have conversations face-to-face.

It’s sending videos from loved ones to residents in seniors’ homes who are in isolation and might not have access to Skype or FaceTime.

The process is simple and instructions are listed on its website.

“Basically there’s three questions and then a follow up email and all they have to do is click on the link, upload whatever video they have on their phone or computer,” Little Ox Film Company cinematographer Damien Kent explains.

“We get those, we collect them and then we send them off to whatever place they need to be sent to.”

So far only one video has been sent out, but Kent looks forward to connecting more loved ones.

Some of the videos will also be streamed on Shaw TV’s community programming as another way for people to see their videos.

