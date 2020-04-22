Coronavirus: Warman, Sask. preschool hosts parade through parking lot of seniors’ home

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a Warman, Sask., seniors’ home had a lot of visitors Wednesday afternoon.

A physically-distanced parade was held in the Diamond House parking lot, reuniting friends who haven’t been able to visit each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little Learners Preschool is located in Diamond House and the preschoolers have missed being able to see their friends at the seniors’ home since their learning has moved online.

Little Learners Preschoolers love spending time with Diamond House residents. Credit: Diamond House Facebook Page

“Everyone is just wanting to spread a little bit of joy, and seeing as the seniors can’t leave their home right now, not even for a simple car ride, we thought we would bring the joy to them,” Candace Clayton of Little Learner’s Preschool said.

Residents sat by the windows, waving and smiling as dozens of decorated vehicles passed by.

A Diamond House resident waves as the parade passes by. Slavomir Kutas / Global News

There was a larger turnout than expected. Families with loved ones in the seniors home joined in, as well as different families in the community.

“It’s awesome how everybody just comes together. Warman is just a beautiful community to live in,” Clayton said.

The parade also stopped by the Warman Mennonite Special Care Home.

