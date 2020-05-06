Menu

Lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share sweet video of son Archie on 1st birthday

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 8:47 am
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an adorable new video of baby Archie on his first birthday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an adorable new video of baby Archie on his first birthday. @savewithstories/Instagram

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settle into their more “normal” (non-royal) lives, their fans have eagerly awaited seeing their son Archie again.

To commemorate his first birthday on Wednesday, the couple shared a never-before-seen video of the baby boy — and he’s looking more like his father every day.

In the video, posted by charitable organization Save With Stories, Markle holds her son on her lap as they flip through a children’s book.

“Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday,” the Instagram caption reads. “Happy Birthday, Archie!”

READ MORE: Royal tell-all — Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reveal ‘unknown details’ in upcoming biography

The caption goes on to say that the book Duck! Rabbit! by the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation is one of Archie’s favourite books.

View this post on Instagram

“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, took to their social media to wish Archie a happy birthday.

It’s been a few months since royal watchers last spotted little Archie.

On the evening of Dec. 31, the couple posted a year-end video on their former official Instagram account, which rounded up some of their best photos of 2019.

At the end of the video montage, one of the very last photos shows Prince Harry holding baby Archie. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, it’s a snapshot from their vacation in Canada over the holidays.

In the photo, the new dad holds his seven-month-old son against the backdrop of a lake and mountain range.

The young royal wears a pom-pom hat and brown Ugg boots. The boots were given to Markle and Prince Harry by Australia’s Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife while they were in Australia in 2018.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle loses 1st part of U.K. tabloid lawsuit in London

The Instagram video, set to Coldplay’s 2002 song Clocks, includes various other photos from throughout the year, including one from the Sussexes’ family trip to Africa as well as photographs from various outings with the couple’s individual patronages.

Archie Harrison was also the star of their family Christmas photo, which was shared to Twitter on Dec. 23 by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Royal FamilyPrince HarryMeghan MarkleArchiebaby archieArchie HarrisonArchie Harrison Mountbatten-WindsorMeghan Markle baby Archiearchie meghan marklemeghan markle prince harry baby archie
