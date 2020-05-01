Eddie Vedder offers Pearl Jam fans dream birthday package for coronavirus relief

Ever wish you could hear your favourite Pearl Jam song live? Hoping to get some autographed merchandise? Perhaps your dream is just to meet the iconic grunge band someday?

Why not get all of those things?

Sure! But how, some might ask? Well, after accepting the “#AllinChallenge” in an effort to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts on Thursday, frontman Eddie Vedder has given fans an chance to do so by donating.

After being nominated by Jurassic Park actor and Academy Award winner Laura Dern, the 55-year-old singer graciously accepted the fundraiser challenge and announced the “Pearl Jam Birthday Package” — the opportunity of a lifetime for die-hard fans.

In the package, one donor (and their plus one) will be invited to a random Pearl Jam show in the future to celebrate their “birthday,” regardless of whether it’s their actual birthday.

(R) Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and Matt Cameron perform onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. Kevin Kane/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The ‘Even Flow’ rocker shared an 11-minute video to Peal Jam’s social media channels on Thursday which expanded on all of the details.

Vedder revealed that the winner will not only get ‘Happy Birthday’ sang to them while onstage in front of tens of thousands of fans, but they’ll get to attend the band’s routine 4 p.m. soundcheck and help craft the evening’s setlist with him. Additionally, the winner will be given a signed Fender Telecaster guitar.

100 per cent of proceeds will go directly towards Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry — charities that provides food and aid to local food banks and those in need during the global health crisis.

Depending on the monetary amount donated to the All-in Challenge via the Fanatics website, Pearl Jam lovers will receive differently-numbered entries to the once-in-a-lifetime contest.

The maximum number of entries is 200.

On top of the exclusive soundcheck experience, the auction winner will be given front row seats for the first half of the show and then invited to the side-stage for the second half to join the Pearl Jam road crew.

In the video announcement, the singer joked that they “might as well put you to work,” and said that the winner could either bring him a guitar or adjust his microphone stand between songs. He even offered to share some of his signature wine with them.

Presumably, the prize winner will be chosen in time for the band’s upcoming and soon-to-be rescheduled Gigaton tour, which was delayed in March in not only the U.S. and Canada, but all across Europe and the U.K., too, as a result of the threat and concern surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Entries to the “Pearl Jam Birthday Package” close on May 28 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

For more information on the All-in Challenge and how to enter Pearl Jam’s “Birthday Package,” you can visit the official Fanatics website.

Pearl Jam, 2020. Danny Clinch / Universal Music Group

Gigaton, the Pearl Jam’s eleventh and latest studio album, is now available worldwide through all major streaming platforms.

Global News’ full review on the album can be read here.