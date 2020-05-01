Ever want to be eaten by a dinosaur in a ‘Jurassic Park’ movie? Now’s your chance

Chris Pratt is pushing for Jurassic Park fans to donate money to charity during the coronavirus pandemic in exchange to win an opportunity to be “eaten by a dinosaur.”

“Click the link to see my responses to @justinbieber’s #ALLINCHALLENGE hint hint… you could win the greatest prize anyone could possibly imagine having to do with being eaten by dinosaurs,” Pratt tweeted.

The description for Pratt’s All In Challenge, which provides food to kids, seniors and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic, says: “Chris Pratt, also known as ‘Owen Grady,’ is excited to offer the opportunity to join him and the cast on set of the next Jurassic World movie shoot.”

Click the link to see my response to @justinbieber ‘s #ALLINCHALLENGE hint hint…. you could win the greatest prize anyone could possibly imagine having to do with being eaten by dinosaurs. 🤯🦖🙏♥️ https://t.co/K29P6nXLIK — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 30, 2020

The description continues: “See how ‘life finds a way’ by going #ALLin and win a chance to get (a) behind-the-scenes look at the production of the film. Feel like you are part of the Jurassic World franchise when you win this dino-mite fan experience.”

The donations for Pratt’s All In Challenge auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The prize includes the opportunity to be “eaten by a dinosaur” in connection with the production of the next Jurassic World movie, one round-trip coach class airline ticket and two nights of hotel accommodations.

The final date to enter the auction is May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and you can enter by making a donation of either $10, $25, $50 or $100.

The auction page also notes that the date for the set visit is currently not determined yet, as production of Jurassic World: Dominion has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pratt is the latest celebrity to join the All In Challenge.

The cast of Friends recently joined the All In Challenge, offering six tickets to the taping of their forthcoming Friends reunion and a cup of coffee at Central Perk as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer posted the challenge announcement to their Instagram pages.

“Hi guys. We are so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24,” Aniston wrote.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMax reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had… and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can — $10, $25 — every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen.

“Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your family and friends. We gotta stay connected.”

