MLHU medical officer of health sends mixed messages on family gatherings amid pandemic

As the Province of Ontario prepares to reopen the economy and communities get set to relax coronavirus safety measures, information from the Middlesex-London Health Unit has been anything but clear.

Medical officer of health for the MLHU, Dr. Chris Mackie, says “if you need a black-and-white answer, the answer is ‘no'” when it comes to family gatherings outside of an immediate household amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but he continued to suggest that there could be ways to have low-risk gatherings.

Mackie spoke on the Afternoon Show with Jess Brady on Global News Radio 980 CFPL Thursday, hours after a media briefing where he stated that [gathering] is “never something we’re going to recommend” but also that steps can be taken “to make it very low risk.”

“If you need a black-and-white answer, the answer is ‘no’. Please don’t, you know, gather family together, even in your home,” Mackie answered when Brady asked about his comments earlier that afternoon.

Mackie then proceeded to again expand with a more complicated answer.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t want to be getting together with your elderly relatives, they’re the ones that are going to be highest risk. You don’t want to be getting together with small children who are running around and won’t be able to respect social distancing. But if you have, like, a really good reason to gather as a family, and you’re able to take those steps to stay as safely as possible — you know, you’re not hugging and kissing, you’re not sharing food — then there might be a situation where you decide that that risk is worthwhile for you to take.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Mackie stressed that it is “not a recommendation from public health perspective, it’s best if you can avoid those situations” but said, “I understand why people might be considering that sort of thing at this stage.”

Brady again asked Mackie if it was possible that his comments could be taken by some as “leeway to go and get together.”

“I have a lot of faith in people to make the right decision. And maybe that makes me naive, but I think that people can make a good decision if they’re given the right information. Again, if you’re somebody who needs a black-and-white answer, the answer is, ‘don’t do it’. But if you can work through some of those complex issues, then I don’t think we have to say no to absolutely every single gathering.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ontario government bans gatherings of more than 5 people in bid to stop coronavirus spread

In an email to Global News in reaction to Mackie’s comments, a spokesperson for Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada pointed to federal guidance, Risk-informed decision-making for mass gatherings during COVID-19 pandemic, but also noted that as of April 30, “we are now referring Canadians to their provinces and territories of residence for the rules that apply in each of their jurisdictions.”

“Some provinces have started to loosen some of their measures. They are best to evaluate the best way to do this,” the spokesperson said before noting that the Public Health Agency of Canada’s official spokespersons, Dr. Theresa Tam and Dr. Howard Njoo, believe we still need to exercise social distancing.

0:45 Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam says Canadians must ‘plan to live’ with COVID-restrictions for some time Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam says Canadians must ‘plan to live’ with COVID-restrictions for some time

Provincially, the Ontario government announced a ban on gatherings of more than five people, with some exceptions, at the end of March under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. The order does not apply to households with five or more people in it, or to child-care centres that are still running in support of frontline health-care workers, so long as each centre does not have more than 50 people. The order also means that funerals “would be permitted to proceed with up to 10 people at one time.”

On April 23, the province announced emergency orders under the act would be extended until at least May 6.

Story continues below advertisement

In an email to Global News on May 1, the Ministry of Health noted that the novel coronavirus “is still a risk and everyday actions to reduce exposure and protect people’s health continue to be crucial in Ontario’s fight against COVID-19. This includes: physical distancing; frequent handwashing; and staying home when ill.”

The ministry also noted that under provincial law, social gatherings of more than five people are prohibited with limited exceptions and that the province “will continue to rely on the scientific advice of [Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David] Williams to determine when public health measures may be loosened.”

–With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Maryam Shah