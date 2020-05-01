Menu

Crime

London, Ont., police searching for 2 men following reported east-end robbery

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 11:54 am
A photo of two men possibly linked to a reported robbery in London, Ont., according to police.
A photo of two men possibly linked to a reported robbery in London, Ont., according to police. LPS

London police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who they say may be connected to a reported robbery that occurred last month.

Police say that on April 17, just before 5 p.m., two male suspects entered a store at 693 Hamilton Rd.

Officers allege the suspects threatened the cashier and stole cash and lottery tickets.

No weapons were seen, and no one was physically injured, according to police.

Police say the two men attempted to cash in lottery tickets that had been reported stolen during the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

