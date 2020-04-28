Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves strike three car dealerships, London police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 5:45 pm
Titanium Auto LTD on Springbank Dr.
Titanium Auto LTD on Springbank Dr. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police are investigating a series of break and enters and thefts at three London car dealerships.

Police confirm they are aware of similar thefts in the wider region as well and have alerted provincial groups the car dealerships are associated with, but would not say where.

Three used car dealerships were impacted: Southwest Auto Group on Wharncliffe Road S, 519 cars on Wharncliffe Road S and Titanium Auto LTD on Springbank Drive.

London, Ont. family organizes birthday parade for daughter
London, Ont. family organizes birthday parade for daughter

Because it is an ongoing investigation, police are not able to give any further details, but Moe Razak, operations manager at Titanium Auto LTD, said the break-in happened Sunday morning at 2:15 am.

“We got a call from our alarm company saying there was motion in the office and we looked at the camera and were able to see someone had smashed the front door.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said there were 40 car keys missing as well as three vehicles, a 2016 Mercedes C300 Night Package, 2016 Audi A6 Technik and a 2011 Range Rover Sport HSE.

“We found the cars missing keys, parked them in the centre and then we locked the premise from corner to corner with vehicles they have no keys too,” Moe Razak.

He estimates the damages are over $100,000.

Razak said three vehicles were also stolen form 519 Cars.

Two men arrested after shouting hateful comments to women at Queen’s University
Two men arrested after shouting hateful comments to women at Queen’s University

“This gang knew where all the vehicles were parked and had a very organized plan to steal some of the more expensive vehicles on our lot,” Mac Razak, business manger said.

Police recommend dealerships removing keys from the premises and disabling parked vehicles to deter any would-be thieves in the future.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonBreak And EnterthiefCar Dealershipcar thiefLondon break and entercar thief Wharncliffe Rd S
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.