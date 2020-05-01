Coronavirus: Winnipeg partnering to boost food security, more info Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor will give more details on a city plan to enhance local food security at an update on the city’s ongoing COVID-19 response Friday morning.

Brian Bowman will be joined at a 10:30 a.m. press conference by Jason Shaw, head of the city’s emergency operations centre, as well as Keren Taylor-Hughes, CEO of Winnipeg Harvest, Phil Veldhuis, president of Direct Farm Manitoba, and Coun. Brian Mayes, chair of the Winnipeg Food Council.

At a Thursday press conference Bowman announced the city would be resuming some services closed down during the pandemic under new guidelines announced by the province Wednesday.

