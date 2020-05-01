Explosive device, $30K of purple fentanyl, crystal meth seized in Brockville, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Brockville, Ont., man is facing serious charges after police say they seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal substances, as well as an explosive device.

Both Brockville police and OPP’s tactical unit participated in a search warrant in Brockville that led to the seizure of about $30,000 worth of purple fentanyl and crystal meth.

OPP also seized an explosive device, which was operational at the time of the search. OPP officers were able to dismantle the explosive device safely.

Police also seized a mechanical drug press, packaging materials and a large sum of cash from the home.

As a result of the search, 31-year-old Chris Farrell, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Kingston from earlier this year, was arrested.

Police pointed to the man’s “extensive criminal history.” Farrell was reportedly out on bail for previous violent offences and is on multiple probation orders along with two court orders prohibiting him from possessing any explosive devices.

He was charged with the following:

one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

three counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order

two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

one count of failing to comply with a court order