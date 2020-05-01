22 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo, total reaches 773 cases with 72 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-two more people in Waterloo Region have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 773, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency said Friday that 72 people have now suffered COVID-19-related deaths in the region including 58 at residential care homes.

Out of the 773 positive tests, 470 (or 61 per cent) have been attributed to seniors’ homes.

Public Health now lists 171 cases contracted through community contact while the remainder have either been the result of close contact (95) or travel (37).

The community transmission category is a catch-all for anyone who is not linked to the other three categories.

A total of 321 people have now recovered after testing positive for the virus.

There are still 12 outbreaks at retirement or long-term care homes but three of four at area hospitals have been declared over, including two at St. Mary’s General Hospital and another at Grand River Hospital.

The final outbreak is still in effect at St. Mary’s General Hospital.