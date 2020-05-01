Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

22 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo, total reaches 773 cases with 72 deaths

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 11:52 am
Updated May 1, 2020 12:13 pm
More people doing home renos to relieve stress during COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: More people doing home renos to relieve stress during COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-two more people in Waterloo Region have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 773, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency said Friday that 72 people have now suffered COVID-19-related deaths in the region including 58 at residential care homes.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

Out of the 773 positive tests, 470 (or 61 per cent) have been attributed to seniors’ homes.

Consumer Matters: Tax tips in the time of COVID-19
Consumer Matters: Tax tips in the time of COVID-19

Public Health now lists 171 cases contracted through community contact while the remainder have either been the result of close contact (95) or travel (37).

The community transmission category is a catch-all for anyone who is not linked to the other three categories.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 321 people have now recovered after testing positive for the virus.

READ MORE: 421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 16,608 cases with 1,121 deaths

There are still 12 outbreaks at retirement or long-term care homes but three of four at area hospitals have been declared over, including two at St. Mary’s General Hospital and another at Grand River Hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The final outbreak is still in effect at  St. Mary’s General Hospital.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesWaterlooWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo coronavirusWaterloo covid
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.