‘Very good people’: Trump backs armed effort to storm Michigan capitol over coronavirus rules

U.S. President Donald Trump described hundreds of armed, primarily white protesters who stormed the Michigan Capitol building as “very good people,” amid accusations that the gun-toting demonstrators were acting like “terrorists” in the way they protested the state’s coronavirus lockdown.

Many of the protesters showed up with AR-15 rifles, tactical gear and a mix of camouflage and star-spangled apparel for their “American Patriot Rally” at the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., on Thursday. The group crowded into the state capitol building and tried to force its way past Michigan State Police to break up a meeting about the crisis, while chanting for the state to end the lockdowns.

One striking photo captured at the event shows a bearded man screaming in the faces of masked Michigan State Police. The image provoked intense backlash on social media, where many described the group as “Michigan terrorists.”

Critics also suggested that the protests showed the difference between how white and Black protesters are treated, because police did not use force against the armed far-right group.

“White privilege is being able to storm the Michigan state capitol heavily armed and not be treated like a criminal,” one woman said on Twitter.

“When black people peacefully protest, it’s a very different scene,” added another user.

We live in two different Americas. pic.twitter.com/TcFablv0CM — Stay Home, Save Lives (@DanSlott) May 1, 2020

Video captured from the protest shows the bearded man screaming “Hey Redcoat!” at the police, in what appears to be a reference to the American Revolutionary War.

Police and staff aren’t engaging w/ protesters and the crowd is angry pic.twitter.com/2OOJC7eQl2 — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

It was the latest in a series of protests — many of them led by far-right groups — that have demanded an easing of restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Much of their fury has been directed at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat and frequent Trump target who has imposed some of the most sweeping lockdowns in the United States.

Trump himself seemed to encourage protests against Whitmer last month, when he urged his Twitter followers to “LIBERATE” three states with Democratic governors, including Michigan.

He backed them again on Friday in a tweet that urged Whitmer to “give a little” to put out the “fire.”

“These are very good people, but they are angry,” Trump said. “They want their lives back again, safely!”

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

Many critics online pointed out that Trump’s remarks echoed his response to the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, N.C., in 2017.

Trump infamously claimed that there were “very fine people on both sides” of a clash between far-right racists and counter-protesters at that event. One member of the Unite the Right rally ultimately killed a counter-protester by hitting her with his car.

Maybe Trump's "very good people" aren't so good, just as his "very fine people" weren't so fine. pic.twitter.com/C5nbPRs7am — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 1, 2020

The economic impact of the lockdowns has been felt across the political spectrum in the United States, raising real concern about people’s livelihoods in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the lockdowns began. More than 1 million Americans have been infected by the virus and more than 63,000 have died from it.

The vast majority of anti-lockdown rallies appear to have been organized by far-right and pro-Trump groups. Red MAGA hats and “Trump 2020” campaign signs have been frequent sights at these events, which often take on an anti-government tone.

In a video tweet by reporter Leon Hendrix — who was at a Michigan rally — two girls are shown dancing on a stage, with one donning a Trump mask and the other in a Barack Obama mask.

Now this is happening. pic.twitter.com/w1CkLB3T3s — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 30, 2020

Some protesters have even been spitefully donning shredded face masks as a sign of disdain for public health advice. Many others have brought “protection” in the form of military-style weapons, while not wearing face masks that could protect others from the virus.

Armed protesters provide security as demonstrators take part in an “American Patriot Rally,” organized on April 30, 2020, by Michigan United for Liberty on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, demanding the reopening of businesses. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The president has refused to condemn the anti-lockdown protests, which health experts say fly in the face of social distancing measures.

“They listen to me, they like me,” Trump said of the protests last month. “They seem very responsible to me.”

The armed protesters on Thursday built a massive sign with Trump’s name outside the state capitol. They also waved signs promoting various bonkers conspiracy theories about the virus, and other signs that compared the governor to Adolf Hitler.

Demonstrators take part in an “American Patriot Rally,” organized on April 30, 2020, by Michigan United for Liberty on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, demanding the reopening of businesses. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Whitmer stood by her emergency lockdown measures on Thursday, despite opposition from the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

“While some members of the legislature might believe this crisis is over, common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we’re not out of the woods yet,” she said in a statement.

“By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk.”

Police only made one arrest at the rally, Lt. Brian Oleksyk of Michigan State Police told the Guardian.

One protester was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting another protester, Oleksyk said.

—

