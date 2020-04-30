Body of elderly man found in vacant lot in Osoyoos, B.C.; police, coroners service investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Osoyoos, B.C., say they are investigating after a body was found in a vacant lot.

The discovery happened Thursday, April 30 at approximately 10 a.m., at the end of Cottonwood Drive.

According to the RCMP, a person out for a walk found the deceased elderly man.

Police say they and the B.C. Coroners Service were called to the scene, and that both are now investigating the incident.

“Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.

Police say the B.C. Coroners Service is looking into how, when and by what means the man died.

The man’s identity was not released, with police citing privacy reasons.

