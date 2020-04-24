Menu

Canada

Regina police investigating dead body found at a home on Princess Street

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 11:36 am
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police say they are investigating a death after discovering a dead body at a home in the 1000 block of Princess Street on Thursday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s conducting a death investigation after discovering a body on Thursday.

Police say the person was found dead at a home in the 1000 block of Princess Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Independent observers looking into death of Regina woman found vomiting blood

EMS, major crimes and forensic identification units as well as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service were called to the scene.

Police say investigators are working to identify the deceased so they can notify their family.

READ MORE: Regina police report 143 overdoses, 7 deaths so far in 2020

No further details are being provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

