Regina police investigating dead body found at a home on Princess Street

The Regina Police Service says it’s conducting a death investigation after discovering a body on Thursday.

Police say the person was found dead at a home in the 1000 block of Princess Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

EMS, major crimes and forensic identification units as well as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service were called to the scene.

Police say investigators are working to identify the deceased so they can notify their family.

No further details are being provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

