1,500 COVID-19 test kits seized in B.C. after being illegally sold online

Health Canada has seized 1,500 unauthorized COVID-19 test kits from a Richmond resident who was allegedly selling them online.

The seizure followed an investigation by a special COVID-19 fraud team in the RCMP’s Federal and Serious Organized Crime unit, after a tip to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

No charges have been laid in the case.

The sale of diagnostic tests which are not approved by Health Canada is illegal.

“Authorized COVID-19 tests provide accurate and reliable results, whereas unauthorized tests may lead to potential misdiagnosis,” said the RCMP in a media release.

“Canadians who have purchased unauthorized health products should stop using them immediately and consult a health care professional if they have used any of these products and have health concerns.”

Anyone who sees the advertisement or sale of unauthorized health products is advised to report it to Health Canada through an online complaint form.

The RCMP says its COVID-19 Fraud Response Team was formed to deal with a growing number of coronavirus-related scams, which it says can be “infinite and change daily.”

“Always assume any unsolicited contact is a potential scam,” says the RCMP.

“Consult the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre webpage for information on the types of scams out there, how to protect yourself and report them if you become a victim.”