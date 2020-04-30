Three boys charged with assault following reported family dispute in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three boys have been charged with assault following a reported family dispute in Alliston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers say they attended the scene at a residence Tuesday and subsequently charged two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year-old boy.

One of the 13-year-old boys was charged with two counts of assault, in addition to mischief, while the other 13-year-old was charged with one count of assault.

The 12-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, assault, mischief and uttering threats.

The accused can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie in July.

