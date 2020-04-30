Three boys charged with assault following reported family dispute in Alliston, Ont.

Three boys have been charged with assault following a reported family dispute in Alliston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nottawasaga OPP say.
Officers say they attended the scene at a residence Tuesday and subsequently charged two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year-old boy.
One of the 13-year-old boys was charged with two counts of assault, in addition to mischief, while the other 13-year-old was charged with one count of assault.
The 12-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, assault, mischief and uttering threats.
The accused can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie in July.
Heavily armed OPP officers negotiate with a Frankford man in a ground floor apartment for hours; standoff ends peacefully
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS