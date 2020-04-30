Menu

Crime

Three boys charged with assault following reported family dispute in Alliston, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 5:54 pm
Updated April 30, 2020 5:56 pm
Officers say they attended the scene at a residence Tuesday and subsequently charged two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year-old boy.
Officers say they attended the scene at a residence Tuesday and subsequently charged two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year-old boy. The Canadian Press

Three boys have been charged with assault following a reported family dispute in Alliston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers say they attended the scene at a residence Tuesday and subsequently charged two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year-old boy.

READ MORE: 2 charged following incident involving pellet gun at Alliston high school

One of the 13-year-old boys was charged with two counts of assault, in addition to mischief, while the other 13-year-old was charged with one count of assault.

The 12-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, assault, mischief and uttering threats.

READ MORE: Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Alliston, Ont.

The accused can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie in July.

