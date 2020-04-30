Coronavirus: Rural Albertans needing outpatient lab work now have to make appointments

Send this page to someone via email

Patients in rural areas of Alberta will have to make appointments to have outpatient lab work done as Alberta Health Services continues to introduce new measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The temporary change goes into effect on Monday, May 4, and covers hospitals and urgent care centres.

“AHS is limiting outpatient activity at acute care and urgent care facilities as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many rural AHS facilities offer the only laboratory services in the community,” AHS said in a news release.

A full list of affected rural health care facilities is listed below.

“Some waiting areas in these rural lab collection sites are small and not appropriate for maintaining appropriate physical distancing. Appointment-only lab work will improve safety for rural patients at high risk for severe illness, such as those with compromised immune systems.”

Story continues below advertisement

Patients needing inpatient lab work will not have to make appointments, the health authority said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those who need lab work are being encouraged to discuss the urgency of that work with their doctors before making an appointment, as AHS is also working to “ensure laboratory resources remain available for people who need them most.”

Health care providers and patients can make appointments for the lab work, either over the phone or online.

Three sites that have Dynalife lab collection facilities nearby will be closed for the time being and patients will be directed there. Those sites include:

Camrose St. Mary’s Hospital – patients will be sent to Camrose DynaLife Laboratory

Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital – patients will be sent to Fort Saskatchewan DynaLife Laboratory

Stony Plain WestView Health Centre – patients will be sent to Spruce Grove, Devon, or Leduc DynaLife Laboratory

Below is a full list of rural health care facilities where appointments will be needed for lab work:

Appointments by phone at 1-833-572-0577 or online at https://aplappointments.ca/

Athabasca Healthcare Centre

Barrhead Healthcare Centre

Bassano Health Centre

Bashaw Health Centre

Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital

Bonnyville Healthcare Centre

Bow Island Health Centre

Boyle Healthcare Centre

Cardston Health Centre

Castor Our Lady of the Rosary Hospital

Coaldale Health Centre

Cold Lake Healthcare Centre

Consort Hospital and Care Centre

Coronation Hospital and Care Centre

Crowsnest Pass Health Centre

Daysland Health Centre

Devon General Hospital

Drayton Valley Community Health Centre

Drumheller Health Centre

Edson Healthcare Centre

Elk Point Healthcare Centre

Fairview Health Complex

Fort Macleod Health Centre

Fox Creek Healthcare Centre

Gibbons Health Unit

Grande Cache Community Health Complex

Grimshaw & District Community Health Centre

Hanna Health Centre

Hardisty Health Centre

High Prairie Health Complex

Hinton Healthcare Centre

Innisfail Health Centre

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

Killam Health Care Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Lacombe Community Health Centre

Lamont Health Care Centre

Leduc Community Hospital

Manning Community Health Centre

Mayerthorpe Healthcare Centre

Sacred Heart Community Health Centre

Milk River Health Centre

Morinville Clinic

Olds Hospital and Care Centre

Onoway Community Health Services

Oyen – Big Country Hospital

Peace River Community Health Centre

Picture Butte – Piyami Health Centre

Pincher Creek Health Centre

Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre

Appointments by phone at 1-877-868-6848 or online at http://www.calgarylabservices.com/

Story continues below advertisement

Banff Mineral Springs Hospital

High River Hospital

Black Diamond Oilfields General Hospital

Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre

Canmore General Hospital

Strathmore District Health Services

Claresholm General Hospital

Vulcan Health Centre

Didsbury District Health Services