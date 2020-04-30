Menu

Canada

18 rural Alberta doctors say they no longer trust the government, some to end hospital work after COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2020 1:44 pm
Updated April 30, 2020 1:45 pm
Alberta government claims removing 141 communities from rural program list was an ‘oversight’
WATCH ABOVE: (April 27, 2020): The UCP government says it never intended to cut the number of communities eligible for a rural physician top up program but a list posted by the health department on Friday suggested otherwise. As provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon explains, this has Alberta doctors once again calling for collaboration.

Eighteen rural physicians say they no longer trust the government and some of them will no longer work in hospitals after the COVID-19 pandemic despite recent fee changes.

The doctors from Westlock also say Health Minister Tyler Shandro won’t admit what he doesn’t know and is too proud to accept help in a field where mistakes can be fatal.

The physicians, spread over three clinics in Westlock north of Edmonton, have posted a joint letter on Facebook.

They are the latest rural doctors to say that recent billing changes imposed by Shandro made it impossible to work in a hospital while also raising enough money to keep their clinics viable.

Shandro addressed some key concerns last week when he announced some revisions to the changes.

That prompted some doctors to say they would keep working in hospitals, but others said they would still leave and focus on clinic work.

Those who are giving up their hospital work note that Shandro has torn up a master agreement with the Alberta Medical Association, which represents doctors, making him free to dictate fees and benefits.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta healthtyler shandroWestlockAlberta rural doctorsRural doctorsRural Health CareAlberta DoctorAlberta rural health careRural doctors AlbertaAlberta doctor feesAlberta rural health care changesAlberta rural physicianRural physiciansWestlock doctors
