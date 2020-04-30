Menu

Kitchener Ribfest tentatively postponed to September due to coronavirus pandemic

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 4:22 pm
A tasty treat is in store for Saskatonians this weekend.
Kitchener's Ribfest has been postponed to September. Eric Beckj / Global News

Organizers of the Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show say they are pushing back the event’s date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally scheduled for July 17 to 19 but organizers announced on Thursday it has tentatively been rescheduled to Sept. 25 to 27.

“This is, of course, pending further information and recommendations from government and health officials on COVID-19,” organizers stated in a post on their website.

“We hope that five months from now it will once again be safe for large public gatherings and to celebrate together.”

They added that charities, vendors, artists and staff have all been impacted by the postponement.

“Ultimately we feel it’s of the utmost importance to do what’s best for the wellbeing of our community and bring people back together only when it’s safe to do so,” organizers stated.

