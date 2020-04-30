Cameco establishes $250,000 COVID-19 relief fund for Northumberland County, Blind River

Uranium processing company Cameco has established a $250,000 coronavirus relief fund for Northumberland County and Blind River.

On Thursday the company stated the fund will support charities and not-for-profits that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company says the funds must be used to help with the challenges of COVID-19 and can be directed to ongoing program support, targeted COVID-19 community response or specialized programs.

Earlier this month, Cameco announced its hexafluoride plant at the Port Hope conversion facility and the uranium trioxide refinery in Blind River will both be temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges of maintaining adequate staffing levels. The Port Hope plant’s workforce has been reduced by 65 employees and Blind River’s by 60.

“These are unprecedented circumstances that have had an impact on all of us and we have all had to adapt to the rapidly evolving situation,” stated Dale Clark, vice-president of Cameco’s Fuel Services Division.

“But what has not changed for us at Cameco is our commitment to the Ontario communities where we live, work and play. We want to help support our communities as we collectively navigate through these trying times.”

Applications and more information is available online. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on May 10.

“We are proud to be part of Northumberland County and the Blind River area,” said Clark. “We hope this fund helps to bring some relief to help our communities with the extraordinary challenges they are facing.”

The company has launched a similar fund in Saskatchewan.

