Man arrested after young woman punched in face on Skytrain

A man has been identified and arrested following a violent attack of a young woman on the SkyTrain.

The man is a 51-year-old Vancouver resident of no fixed address and was arrested Wednesda, Sgt. Clint Hampton of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a video posted to Twitter.

#MVTPMediaRelease *update* An appeal to the public by @TransitPolice has led to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly violently attacked a woman on SkyTrain. Transit Police sincerely want to thank both the public & media for their assistance. Media release to follow. pic.twitter.com/yIq8WTQsvj — Sgt. Clint Hampton (@SgtCHampton) April 30, 2020

Transit police have recommended charges including assault causing bodily harm and mischief.

The woman suffered significant swelling to her face, a bloody nose and a cut above her eye after the attack last Saturday morning at Waterfront Station in Vancouver.

A man had been staring at her on the SkyTrain, police said, then started yelling at her: “You people are why my daughter is sick!”

He punched her in the face multiple times, police said, then grabbed her by her hair and slammed her head into the seats.