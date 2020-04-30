Vancouver gym owner injured in alleged assault says neighbourhod is more dangerous amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A business owner in Vancouver’s Chinatown who was injured in an altercation Tuesday has voiced concerns about safety in his neighbourhood during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Personal trainer Kurt Luzny says he was sweeping up broken glass from reported vehicle break-ins outside his gym on West Pender Street around noon on Tuesday.

According to Luzny, a man walking by felt disrespected by the sweeping and an argument ensued.

Luzny says that when he turned around, he was struck in the face. He believes the man had a weapon.

“I felt he hadn’t hit me particularly hard, but then I sort of felt warmth and liquid on my face. I reach up, and my hand’s full of blood,” he said.

With help from a witness, Luzny says he pursued the man from a distance and took a picture of him.

“He didn’t seem all there; like when he was trying to do his getaway, he was walking fast,” he said. “Who walks fast after you assault someone? … You want to get the hell out of there, you would think.”

A few blocks away from his gym, Luzny says the man charged at him.

“We were tussling for a bit,” he said. “I picked him up and threw him down a couple of times. He was smaller than I was.”

Several people contacted the police, who arrested a 39-year-old man. He is expected to be charged with assault.

“(The suspect) is known to police, but we are trying to determine why this happened and why he was assaulting somebody who lives in the neighbourhood,” Vancouver police Sgt. Aaron Roed said.

Luzny feels the neighbourhood’s safety has deteriorated during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Police have also noted a spike in reported commercial break-ins since physical-distancing measures were implemented to slow the spread of the virus.

Now that he’s stitched up, Luzny is warning others in the Chinatown, Crosstown and Gastown areas to be vigilant.

“Lots of friends of mine in Gastown are really frightened,” he said. “They’re really concerned about the anger they see on the streets, the belligerence they see on the streets. They really feel it’s unsafe down here.”