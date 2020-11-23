Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Toronto, Peel Region in lockdown phase of Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic plan

Toronto and Peel Region have entered the lockdown stage of Ontario’s pandemic protection plan.

It means that for at least the next 28 days, non-essential retailers can only offer curbside pickup, while restaurants are closed to all but takeout and delivery orders in the two COVID-19 hot spots.

Personal services have also been forced to close, but schools and child-care centres remain open.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,589 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Of those: 336 were in Toronto

535 were in Peel Region

205 were in York Region

41 were in Durham Region

53 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,589 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths on Monday

Ontario reported 1,589 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a new single-day record of cases to date, bringing the provincial total to 105,501.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,505 as 19 more deaths were reported.

More than 37,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,484 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 13,004.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,150 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of nine deaths.

There are 102 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 528 active cases among long-term care residents and 467 active cases among staff — down by 62 cases and down by six cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,870 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,267 among students and 516 among staff (1,087 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 60 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 676 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 676 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 13 (seven child cases and six staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 123 currently have cases and 15 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.