Penticton Farmers’ Market moves online with ‘health and safety’ of community in mind

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Farmers’ Market’s website is now up and running after technical difficulties thwarted its launch last weekend.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community as we try to navigate these new challenges, “said Katherine Harris, manager of the farmer’s market.

“While we all hope to be enjoying Saturday mornings at the market again soon, we want to do so with the health and safety of our community in mind.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Penticton Farmers’ Market will be relaunching their online store at noon today, April 29th, where customers can order from the same vendors they would see at the weekly market.

Drive-thru pick-ups will be available for orders every Saturday, at the Penticton Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to market organizers.

Story continues below advertisement

All orders placed before midnight on Thursdays, will be eligible for pick-up the following Saturdays.

“While it is our hope to operate a modified outdoor market at some point this season, our online store will remain open for the full season,” said Harris.

Customers can expect more vendors and products to be uploaded to the Penticton Farmers’ Market website each week, as more crops come into season.

2:40 “It felt very critical to us to act on this immediately,” Penticton company provides virtual therapy to children with special needs “It felt very critical to us to act on this immediately,” Penticton company provides virtual therapy to children with special needs