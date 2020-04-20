Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Coronavirus: Penticton school hamper program sees spike in demand as pandemic continues

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 6:06 pm
Sandra Richardson, vice-principal at Penticton Secondary, fills food hampers on Monday. .
Sandra Richardson, vice-principal at Penticton Secondary, fills food hampers on Monday. . Shelby Thom\Global News

In classroom instruction may be suspended, but Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret Secondary are hubs of activity.

Staff are busy packing food hampers to meet the nutritional needs of 160 families in Penticton.

The Okanagan Skaha school district is expanding its Starfish and Penny Lane backpack programs as more students struggle with food insecurity due to the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Previously, around 100 families were signed up to receive some form of support.

READ MORE: ‘There’s never been such a demand’: Central Okanagan Food Bank’s urgent appeal for help

“There are a lot of families struggling right now in our community and especially a lot of families whose parents are laid off, not working right now, and we realized that we are having to reach out to a lot more families than what we have in the past,” said Shaune Gowe, district principal of student support services.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: Kelowna soccer team donated portion of unused fees
Coronavirus: Kelowna soccer team donated portion of unused fees

The hampers, containing basic food staples and baked goods made in school kitchens, are being distributed weekly.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The need was significant and we have seen a steady increase over the last couple of weeks of requests to be included in this project,” said Sandra Richardson, vice-principal at Pen High.

The service is being supported by community donations.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Central Okanagan Food Bank eases application rule due to pandemic

“The community response, in typical Penticton fashion, has been absolutely amazing,” Richardson said.

“We’ve had tremendous donations of food resources, we’ve had a significant contribution of financial resources.”

Organizers vow that no student will go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“It’s really important that we reach the kids every week, and we will do this as long as we need to do this,” Richardson said.

Coronavirus: Need for pet food donations on the rise in the Okanagan due to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Need for pet food donations on the rise in the Okanagan due to COVID-19

For those wishing to donate to the food hamper program by e-transfer, please send your donation to: accountsreceivable@summer.com.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Food banks in Okanagan see increase in demand and decrease in donations

If you are sending an e-transfer for $50 or more and would like a Charitable Donation Receipt, you can email vpowell@summer.com separately with the name and address you would like used on the receipt. You’re asked to include the amount and date of your e-transfer in this email.

Story continues below advertisement

Non-perishable food items for hampers can also be dropped off at Penticton Secondary School.

A collection bin is located at the front entrance of the school and will be available 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

While collection is occurring at Penticton Secondary, the support is being provided district-wide.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruspentictonbc coronaviruspenticton secondary schoolOkanagan coronavirusPen HighPenticton food hamper programPenticton food hampers
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.