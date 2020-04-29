Hamilton has 425 COVID-19 cases, one new outbreak at retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported 425 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, with 420 confirmed cases and five probable ones.

The city did not record any new deaths connected to COVID-19, which are holding at 17 as of April 29.

Public health says there are now 14 outbreaks in the city — 10 are institutional with four community outbreaks.

A new outbreak was revealed at St. Elizabeth’s retirement home on Rymal Road near Garth Street after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Outbreaks continue at three hospitals — St. Peter’s and two St. Joseph’s locations — with 15 cases connected to staff members.

Twenty-eight people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the virus: 11 at St Joseph’s and 17 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

The city says there are 113 community-acquired infections with no link to anyone known to have the virus.

More than half of the city’s cases, 247, have been resolved.

Niagara Health reports 478 COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Niagara Region reported two more deaths on Wednesday and six new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 478 with more than a third, 242, resolved, according to public health.

The region has 44 deaths with 38 tied to residents of long-term care homes or retirement residences.

The region has COVID-19 outbreaks in two retirement homes — Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, and Seasons in Welland.

Royal Rose Place, Woodlands of Sunset in Welland, Bethesda Community Services in Lincoln and Henley House in St Catharines are the four long-term care homes with outbreaks.

Niagara Health says outbreaks continue in two units of its St. Catharines General site as of Wednesday.

The agency says 31 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in their hospitals.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 190 cases of the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) is reporting 190 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 29.

The region’s total number of reported deaths is 30 with Anson Place Retirement / Nursing Home accounting for 27 deaths in the region.

Halton Region has 508 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region reported five more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 508 including 60 probable cases, according to public health.

The region has 22 deaths connected to COVID-19 with 11 having been residents or patients a part of an institutional outbreak.

An outbreak that started on April 1 at Mountainview retirement home in Halton Hills has been declared over. The facility accounts for 10 of the region’s deaths.

There are outbreaks at two retirement homes, three long-term care homes, Community Youth Group home and Joseph Brant hospital.

Seventy-one cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Public health says 301 cases have recovered as of April 29.

Brant County with 93 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit says there are 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday with four currently hospitalized with the virus.

The region has three deaths and 63 resolved cases.

The county has two outbreaks at Telfer Place long-term care and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre

