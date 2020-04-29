Coronavirus: Supreme Court postpones federal carbon tax challenge for a 2nd time

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada has postponed Saskatchewan’s constitutional challenge on the federal carbon tax for a second time to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The hearing, launched by Saskatchewan and Ontario and supported by other provinces, has been re-scheduled to September, but the exact date still needs to be determined.

In May 2019, Saskatchewan’s highest court ruled that the federally-imposed carbon tax is constitutional.

Chief Justice Robert Richards wrote in the 155-page decision that establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under federal jurisdiction.

He wrote that Ottawa has the power to impose its carbon tax under a section of the Constitution that states Parliament can pass laws in the name of peace, order and good government.

Saskatchewan had argued a carbon tax is unconstitutional because it’s not applied evenly across the country. It also said the tax erodes the sovereignty of provincial jurisdiction.

The province appealed the decision in the Supreme Court. The hearing was initially scheduled for mid-March, but it was adjourned due the health and safety measures taken in response to COVID-19.

The hearing was first postponed to June, but on Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Canada pushed the date further back.

Global News has reached out to Premier Scott Moe for comment.

