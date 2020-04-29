Coronavirus: Winnipeg Transit providing masks for all operators, inspectors

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Transit is taking steps to protect its employees, with the announcement that all transit operators and inspectors will now be provided with protective masks to wear while on duty.

The City of Winnipeg said Wednesday that it’s an additional measure to keep transit staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks are washable and reusable, not the medical grade masks that are being worn by front-line health-care workers. They’re also being sold at cost to transit contractors.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

City buses have already put a number of social distancing measures in place, including encouraging passengers to maintain two metres distance from each other, only taking transit for essential trips, and leaving via the back door only to prevent crowding.

1:40 Over 250 Winnipeg transit bus operators to be laid off Over 250 Winnipeg transit bus operators to be laid off

Story continues below advertisement