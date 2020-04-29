Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Winnipeg Transit providing masks for all operators, inspectors

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 5:30 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus stop sign.
A Winnipeg Transit bus stop sign. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg Transit is taking steps to protect its employees, with the announcement that all transit operators and inspectors will now be provided with protective masks to wear while on duty.

The City of Winnipeg said Wednesday that it’s an additional measure to keep transit staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Transit takes buses out of service after driver has flu-like symptoms

The masks are washable and reusable, not the medical grade masks that are being worn by front-line health-care workers. They’re also being sold at cost to transit contractors.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

City buses have already put a number of social distancing measures in place, including encouraging passengers to maintain two metres distance from each other, only taking transit for essential trips, and leaving via the back door only to prevent crowding.

Over 250 Winnipeg transit bus operators to be laid off
Over 250 Winnipeg transit bus operators to be laid off
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19TransitCity of WinnipegSocial Distancingcoronavirus in manitobaWinnipeg TransitMasksWinnipeg bustransit inspectorstransit operators
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.