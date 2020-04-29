B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus reponse

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. health officials are scheduled to present their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Wednesday, cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at two new Lower Mainland poultry processing facilities.

Outbreaks at four Lower Mainland chicken plants now account for 82 of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases.

3:21 Economic impact of COVID-19 and financial forecast for B.C. Economic impact of COVID-19 and financial forecast for B.C.

As of Tuesday, B.C. had confirmed 2,053 cases of the disease, about 58 per cent of whom have fully recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

COVID-19 has killed 105 people in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement