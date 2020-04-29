Rainbow Stage closes curtain on 2020 season due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is counting another entertainment casualty of coronavirus , as Rainbow Stage has announced the cancellation of its entire 2020 season.

The long-running musical theatre company says health directives make it impossible for performers and audiences to gather safely, so it’s putting its focus on 2021.

“The health of our patrons, artists, students and staff are paramount and the current government and public health directives have made it clear that it is not possible for us to gather safely,” Rainbow Stage said in a statement.

"Over the last 65 years, Rainbow Stage has brought the magic of musical theatre to Manitobans in the majestic setting of Kildonan Park and it is hard to imagine a summer without it."

Rainbow Stage’s summer 2020 shows were planned to include productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, and The Wizard of Oz.

If you already bought a ticket for this year, the company said you can choose to turn the purchase into a tax-deductible donation, transfer it to a show next year, or request a refund.

You’re encouraged to go online and make your decision before May 8.

6:31 Focus Manitoba: Rainbow Stage, A Winnipeg mainstay Focus Manitoba: Rainbow Stage, A Winnipeg mainstay