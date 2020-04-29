Saskatoon hazmat team investigate package sent to disease control lab

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a Canada Post mail processing plant for a leaking package addressed to the provincial disease control lab.

Firefighters, including hazmat (hazardous materials) and decontamination teams, were called to the distributing centre at Cleveland Avenue and 51st Street East at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the commanding fire officer contacted those sending and receiving the package to determine what was inside.

READ MORE: Expecting mother hospitalized following Saskatoon motel fire

The shipper and receiver explained, and hazmat technicians confirmed, the substance wasn’t hazardous.

Fire Battalion Chief Steve Brissaw told Global News the package contained a water test.

Firefighters began leaving the area shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement