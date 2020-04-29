Menu

Canada

Saskatoon hazmat team investigate package sent to disease control lab

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 3:49 pm
Saskatoon firefighters donned hazmat suits to investigate a package which was reportedly sent to the province's disease control lab.
Saskatoon firefighters donned hazmat suits to investigate a package which was reportedly sent to the province's disease control lab. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a Canada Post mail processing plant for a leaking package addressed to the provincial disease control lab.

Firefighters, including hazmat (hazardous materials) and decontamination teams, were called to the distributing centre at Cleveland Avenue and 51st Street East at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the commanding fire officer contacted those sending and receiving the package to determine what was inside.

The shipper and receiver explained, and hazmat technicians confirmed, the substance wasn’t hazardous.

Fire Battalion Chief Steve Brissaw told Global News the package contained a water test.

Firefighters began leaving the area shortly after 11:30 a.m.

