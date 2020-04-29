Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with two counts of child luring following investigation: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 2:08 pm
A Peterborough man is facing two counts of child luring following an investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.
A Peterborough man is facing two counts of child luring following an investigation by the Peterborough Police Service. Global News file

An investigation into child luring has led to the arrest of a Peterborough man, police said Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Service said the ongoing investigation revealed a man allegedly used telecommunication to lure a child under the age of 16.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Robert Douglas Jones, 45, of Hopkins Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years old by means of telecommunication.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
