Peterborough man charged with two counts of child luring following investigation: police

An investigation into child luring has led to the arrest of a Peterborough man, police said Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Service said the ongoing investigation revealed a man allegedly used telecommunication to lure a child under the age of 16.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Robert Douglas Jones, 45, of Hopkins Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years old by means of telecommunication.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

