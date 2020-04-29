Peterborough man charged with two counts of child luring following investigation: police

An investigation into child luring has led to the arrest of a Peterborough man, police said Wednesday.
Peterborough Police Service said the ongoing investigation revealed a man allegedly used telecommunication to lure a child under the age of 16.
He was arrested on Wednesday.
Robert Douglas Jones, 45, of Hopkins Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years old by means of telecommunication.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.
