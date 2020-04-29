Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Theodor Lennstrom out of Sweden

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 29, 2020 1:44 pm
Updated April 29, 2020 1:45 pm
Theodor Lennstrom of Frolunda HF carries the puck during warm-up before the second quarter-finals game between EHC Biel-Bienne and Frolunda Indians at Tissot-Arena on December 10, 2019 in Biel, Switzerland. .
Theodor Lennstrom of Frolunda HF carries the puck during warm-up before the second quarter-finals game between EHC Biel-Bienne and Frolunda Indians at Tissot-Arena on December 10, 2019 in Biel, Switzerland. . Photo by RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers have added another Swedish defenceman to their roster.

Theodor Lennstrom, 25, has signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the Oilers.

Related News

Lennstrom has played four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League. He’s also played three seasons in Sweden’s second division.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers re-sign Gaetan Haas

In 2019-20, he had three goals and 15 points in 31 games for Frolunda. He shoots left and stands 6’1″ and 190 pounds.

The Oilers have numerous Swedes on their blueline in their organization.

Oscar Klefbom and Adam Larsson are NHL mainstays. William Lagesson spent most of 2019-20 in the AHL and played eight games for the Oilers. Third round pick in 2016, Filip Berglund, continues to play in Sweden. First round pick in 2019, Philip Broberg, will likely play another season in Sweden.

Story continues below advertisement

In May of 2018, the Oilers signed Joel Persson, who came to North America last fall. He played 13 games in the NHL before being traded to Anaheim in February.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton Oilersphilip brobergSwedish Hockey Leaguetheodor lennstrom
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.