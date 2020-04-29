Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Theodor Lennstrom out of Sweden

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have added another Swedish defenceman to their roster.

Theodor Lennstrom, 25, has signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the Oilers.

Lennstrom has played four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League. He’s also played three seasons in Sweden’s second division.

In 2019-20, he had three goals and 15 points in 31 games for Frolunda. He shoots left and stands 6’1″ and 190 pounds.

The Oilers have numerous Swedes on their blueline in their organization.

Oscar Klefbom and Adam Larsson are NHL mainstays. William Lagesson spent most of 2019-20 in the AHL and played eight games for the Oilers. Third round pick in 2016, Filip Berglund, continues to play in Sweden. First round pick in 2019, Philip Broberg, will likely play another season in Sweden.

In May of 2018, the Oilers signed Joel Persson, who came to North America last fall. He played 13 games in the NHL before being traded to Anaheim in February.