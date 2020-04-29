How to achieve salon results during your next at-home mani/pedi

Send this page to someone via email

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic closed all non-essential businesses — like salons — in early March, regular patrons across the country have been forced to take matters into their own hands.

If you’re one of the brave souls who have decided to try an at-home manicure or pedicure, there are some things you should know before you start.

“A lot of people forget to treat their nails before they paint them,” beauty expert Christine Cho told Global News’ The Morning Show.

“Painting them is the cherry on top [but] you kind of have to do the work underneath.”

All the materials you need to do a proper manicure or pedicure at home can be found at drug stores or major retailers, according to Cho.

READ MORE: Inflammatory symptoms in children might be linked to coronavirus, doctors warn

The first — and often forgotten — item you should have in your arsenal is cuticle eraser or “something that softens your nails,” Cho said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Use some kind of pusher … to push back the cuticle in areas where it’s grown out.”

1:51 COVID-19 vaccine questions for back to school COVID-19 vaccine questions for back to school

If you have experience doing your own nails, Cho said, you can use a cuticle clipper to clear away overgrown cuticles.

However, she doesn’t recommend this if you don’t know how to use the tool.

“If you’re not skilled, I tell people to skip this step because you don’t want to damage the cuticle area or over-trim,” said Cho.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Do you think you have coronavirus symptoms? Here’s who to call first

Next step: trimming the nails.

You can use nail clippers — which is great if your nails are very long — or you can use a nail file.

Nail files are the better option if you want a specific shape and you need more control, said Cho.

1:22 Coronavirus outbreak: Possible link between virus and child syndromes Coronavirus outbreak: Possible link between virus and child syndromes

Before you put on any polish, don’t forget to use a buffer.

“I tell people use the rougher side first, then smooth it out and add a little shine,” Cho said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Polish goes on easier on a smooth surface.” Tweet This

Cho tells people to “set aside some time” for the prep because that’s the most important part.

READ MORE: New coronavirus symptoms include headaches, loss of taste and smell

“This is the part that will make your manicure last like it does when you go the salon,” Cho said.

Putting on polish is the final (and least important) step, which you can do after “cleaning off the nail bed” with nail polish remover.

1:12 3-year-old surprised by garbage truck birthday parade during coronavirus lockdown 3-year-old surprised by garbage truck birthday parade during coronavirus lockdown

Feet are very similar. Cho recommends soaking your feet first, whether it’s in a bucket or your bath.

“Put some bath salts if you can, and some bubble bath,” Cho said. This will help soften your skin and make it similar to a salon experience.

READ MORE: This is what can happen to your lungs when you have coronavirus

For both hands and feet, add polish in “thin, multiple layers” for the full salon effect.

“Patience is key,” Cho said.

To learn more about doing your own manicure and pedicure at home, watch the video above.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Meghan.Collie@globalnews.ca