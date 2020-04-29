Coronavirus: Brampton Animal Services goes virtual for pet adoptions, fostering

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton Animal Services (BAS) says it has introduced a new virtual system in order to help people who want to adopt or foster a pet amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Those interested can set up an video call appointment with a staff members where they can see and interact with animals that are up for adoption.

Up for adoption are cats, dogs and a number of other small animals including birds and guinea pigs.

“Potential adopters don’t have to leave the comfort and safety of their own homes for this important part of the process,” said Brampton Animal Services manager Kathy Duncan. “They don’t have to risk any interactions or unnecessary attendances in their search for a furry friend.”

Once a match is made, the potential adopter will drive to the shelter where a staff member will come out dressed in personal protective equipment to finish up the paperwork and pick up their animal.

“Physical distancing and health and safety measures are our priority,” said Duncan. Tweet This

Since March 16, BAS said it has adopted out 23 animals.

However, the service is asking that those interested in adopting, must also think about their lifestyle and what kind of life they can offer an animal post-coronavirus.

“Be sure to consider whether you will have enough time to spend with your pet, and the finances to support your new furry friend, when physical distancing measures are lifted,” said Duncan.

It costs $120 to adopt a cat, $200 to adopt a dog and $5 and up to adopt a bird, guinea pig or other small animal.

But if a person is interested in helping the service and fostering an animal, that is an option to.

Duncan said animals who are able to live in a foster home while waiting to be adopted do better than if they stay in a shelter.

Since April 22, nine volunteers have adopted seven dogs and two cats between them, including the VandenBergs in Brampton who fostered two puppies and ended up adopting one named Creek.

“Fostering two puppies certainly gave us ample to do, and something incredibly important to focus our energy on,” said Dianna VandenBerg. “As a family, we really enjoyed fostering puppies for the first time.”

Creek was one of five puppies the BAS found on March 13.

Creek was originally being fostered by a family Brampton, who ultimately decided to adopt him. Brampton Animal Services

“My husband, the self-proclaimed non-lover of critters, fell head over heels in love with Creek,” VandenBerg continued.

“Even now, Creek gives everyone a reason to get up early, go outside a lot, and she’s very affectionate and calming.” Tweet This

To start either the adoption or fostering process, you can visit the BAS website here.

As of Wednesday morning, Ontario reported 15,738 coronavirus cases and 996 deaths.