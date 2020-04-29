Bark in the Park 2020 cancelled but dog adoptions resume

Humane Society London and Middlesex (HSLM) announced Wednesday that the 2020 Bark in the Park Festival, which was to take place June 14, has been cancelled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The event is normally the humane society’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“The safety of our community is our most important consideration,” said executive director Steve Ryall.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We felt this was the appropriate decision considering the continued state of emergency in the province and the uncertainty around when social gatherings will be permitted to take place.”

However, the humane society is still planning other ways to raise funds, including the first-ever ‘Sit. Stay. Bid!’ online auction planned for June 15 to21 which is also being billed by HSLM as a chance for local business to promote their goods and services by contributing gift cards.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the humane society has announced a bit of a “return to normalcy” with the resumption of dog adoptions, though precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The adoptions were initially paused in part due to a pause on spaying and neutering, which left few dogs available for adoption.

As of Monday, the humane society is offering dog adoptions by appointment only. Visitors will also have to follow a new temporary protocol.

2:00 Coronavirus outbreak: N.B. dog groomers reopening their businesses Coronavirus outbreak: N.B. dog groomers reopening their businesses