Crime

Man in custody following disturbance in Frankford, Ont.: Quinte West OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 11:36 am
OPP have a man in custody after a apartment building in Frankford, Ont., was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a disturbance.
Global News

Quinte West OPP have a man in custody following a disturbance that led to the evacuation of a building in Frankford, Ont.

Police have given few details about the incident, other than it took place on Scott Avenue.

Neighbours in the building, a large home separated into apartment units, told Global News they began to hear a commotion on the lower floor of the building around 6:30 a.m.

A lower-floor window was smashed at some point during the morning, but it’s unclear by whom.

Residents of the building were then told by police to evacuate at about 8 a.m.

Around 10 a.m., Global News witnessed OPP escorting a man out of the building, who was yelling and struggling with police.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but OPP said there was no immediate danger to the public.

